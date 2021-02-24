Sacred Heart looks for home win vs FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (8-14, 7-9) vs. Sacred Heart (8-7, 8-6) William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson (8-14, 7-9) vs. Sacred Heart (8-7, 8-6)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its fifth straight win over Fairleigh Dickinson at William Pitt Center – West Gym. The last victory for the Knights at Sacred Heart was an 80-68 win on Jan. 7, 2016.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Sacred Heart has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Tyler Thomas, Aaron Clarke, Bryce Johnson and Mike Sixsmith have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Pioneers points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ELYJAH: Elyjah Williams has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 8-8 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Pioneers are 1-7 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season and 26.3 per game over their last three games.

