CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC plans return of high school sports | Md. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Rowell carries California Baptist…

Rowell carries California Baptist past Grand Canyon 65-62

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty Rowell registered 19 points and eight assists as California Baptist edged past Grand Canyon 65-62 on Saturday night.

Rowell made 8 of 10 free throws.

Gorjok Gak had 13 points for Cal Baptist (11-8, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Reed Nottage added 11 points. Malik Wade had 10 points. Elijah Thomas had a career-high 14 rebounds plus four points.

Grand Canyon totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Mikey Dixon had 15 points for the Antelopes (13-4, 7-1), whose nine-game winning streak was broken. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Antelopes with the win. Grand Canyon defeated California Baptist 71-61 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Air Force seeks new opportunities to apply the computer-to-prototype model of design

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up