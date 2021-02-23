CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Roderick, Vander Plas lift Ohio over Akron 90-73

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 5:45 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick and Ben Vander Plas scored 17 points apiece as Ohio defeated Akron 90-73 on Tuesday.

Mark Sears and Miles Brown each added 12 points for the Bobcats (12-6, 8-4 Mid-American Conference). Lunden McDay chipped in 10 points, Vander Plas also had nine rebounds and Sears posted nine assists and seven rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Zips (14-5, 12-4), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Enrique Freeman added three blocks.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Ohio 90-70 on Dec. 22.

