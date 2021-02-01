CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Robertson lifts Eastern Washington over Sacramento St. 94-79

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 4:48 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had a career-high 20 points as Eastern Washington topped Sacramento State 94-79 on Monday.

Tanner Groves had 17 points for Eastern Washington (6-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Davison added 14 points, and Jacob Groves had 11 points. EWU posted a season-high 24 assists.

Bryce Fowler had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-5, 4-4). Brandon Davis added 15 points, and Ethan Esposito had 12.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Eastern Washington defeated Sacramento State 68-60 on Sunday.

