Reid lifts Merrimack past St. Francis (N.Y.) 75-67

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 7:04 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ziggy Reid had a career-high 29 points as Merrimack beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 75-67 on Friday.

Reid made 9 of 11 foul shots, and he added seven rebounds and four blocks.

Mikey Watkins had 14 points for Merrimack (9-7, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Mykel Derring also had 12 points.

Unique McLean had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (9-10, 9-9). Rob Higgins added 14 points and Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points.

The Warriors leveled the season series against the Terriers. St. Francis defeated Merrimack 84-71 last Thursday.

