Ranked teams meet as No. 18 Texas Tech hosts No. 14 Texas

No. 14 Texas (14-6, 8-5) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m.…

No. 14 Texas (14-6, 8-5) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 14 Texas visits No. 18 Texas Tech in a Big 12 showdown. Texas has four wins and five losses against ranked opponents this season, while Texas Tech has won two of its seven games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Longhorns points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: A. Jones has connected on 30.2 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas has assists on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.1 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate among Division I teams. Texas has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 20 games (ranking the Longhorns 273rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.