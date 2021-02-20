CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Quinnipiac defeats Rider 80-64

Quinnipiac defeats Rider 80-64

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 5:33 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Luis Kortright, Tymu Chenery and Jacob Rigoni scored 18 points apiece as Quinnipiac beat Rider 80-64 on Saturday.

Rigoni also had 15 rebounds for his third double-double this season. Tyrese Williams added 11 points for Quinnipiac (7-9, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Dwight Murray Jr. had 16 points for the Broncs (4-12, 4-9). Christian Ings added 12 points and seven rebounds. Allen Powell had 10 points as did Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

