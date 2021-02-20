CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Oral Roberts 86-84

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:19 PM

A.J. Plitzuweit tied his career high with 37 points to out-duel Max Abmas and lift South Dakota to an 86-84 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday. Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 36 points.

Plitzuweit shot 8 for 11 from beyond the arc and scored the game winning points on a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

Xavier Fuller scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for South Dakota (12-9, 11-5 Summit League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Stanley Umude added 11 points.

Carlos Jurgens had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (11-10, 8-5). Kevin Obanor added 14 points and eight rebounds.

