CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Pitt point guard Xavier…

Pitt point guard Xavier Johnson enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh junior point guard Xavier Johnson is transferring.

The school made the surprise announcement on Wednesday. Head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement “it was in everyone’s best interests that we part ways.” Johnson will enter the transfer portal immediately.

The move ends an eventful three-year run with the Panthers for Johnson, who averaged 14.2 points in 81 career games, 78 starts. Johnson, from Woodbridge, Virginia, arrived shortly after Capel was hired in the spring of 2018 and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team in 2018-19. He leaves ranked 30th on the school’s all-time points list (1,152).

Johnson has been one of the program’s few constants during Capel’s tenure as he attempts to rebuild the Panthers following a difficult run under Kevin Stallings. While it’s unclear what led to the decision, Johnson was asked to come off the bench rather than start twice this month, including a 32-point performance as a reserve in an upset victory over Virginia Tech on Feb. 3.

The Panthers (9-9 overall, 5-8 ACC) have struggled of late, dropping seven of eight following a win over Duke on Jan. 19. Pitt visits North Carolina State on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up