Pippen lifts Kent St. past Bowling Green 71-67

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 10:01 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Kent State to a 71-67 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Tervell Beck had 18 points for Kent State (11-5, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), Jeremiah Hernandez scored 11, Gabe O’Neal 10 and Malique Jacobs grabbed 10 rebounds.

Trey Diggs had 18 points for the Falcons (10-9, 6-7), who now have now lost six straight. Justin Turner added 18 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Flashes also beat Bowling Green 96-91 on Jan. 27.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

