Perkins carries Saint Louis over Saint Bonaventure 70-59

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:41 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat conference leader Saint Bonaventure 70-59 on Saturday, snapping the Bonnies’ seven-game win streak.

Demarius Jacobs had 11 points for Saint Louis (8-3, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Goodwin added six rebounds. Perkins also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals as Saint Louis became the first team to score 70 on Saint Bonaventure this season.

Saint Louis had seven games in a row postponed by COVID-19 concerns from Dec, 30 to Jan. 23. Saturday’s win was just its third game amid two more postponements.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points with five assists and five steals for the Bonnies (9-2, 7-2). Jaren Holmes added 12 points and six rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi had seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

