CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Patton carries Cleveland St.…

Patton carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 67-55

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Torrey Patton tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Cleveland State to a share of the Horizon League regular-season championship with a 67-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Cleveland State shares the title with 16-4 league marks after both split their weekend series.

Patton made 8 of 10 from the free throw line to help the Vikings set a record with their eighth conference road win and help them tie

Tre Gomillion had 18 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (16-7). D’Moi Hodge added 13 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 11 points.

Jalon Pipkins had 17 points for the Mastodons (7-14, 6-14). Bobby Planutis added 12 points and seven rebounds. Demetric Horton had 10 points.

The Vikings improve to 3-1 against the Mastodons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Cleveland State 75-68 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up