CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Panoam leads North Dakota…

Panoam leads North Dakota past South Dakota 85-76

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Bentiu Panoam had a career-high 25 points as North Dakota topped South Dakota 85-76 on Saturday.

Ethan Igbanugo had 15 points for North Dakota (7-15, 7-9 Summit League). Filip Rebraca added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Seybian Sims had 11 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 27 points for the Coyotes (11-8, 10-4). Stanley Umude added 26 points and 13 rebounds. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 11 points.

The Fighting Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes this season. North Dakota defeated South Dakota 75-71 on Dec. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up