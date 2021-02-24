Pacific, St. Mary’s meet in conference play

Pacific (8-7, 5-6) vs. Saint Mary’s (12-7, 3-5) University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific (8-7, 5-6) vs. Saint Mary’s (12-7, 3-5)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes meet as Pacific matches up against Saint Mary’s. Both squads earned victories in their last game. Saint Mary’s earned a 66-61 home win against Pepperdine on Monday, while Pacific won 77-67 at San Diego on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Pacific has relied heavily on its seniors. Jeremiah Bailey, Daniss Jenkins, Broc Finstuen and Jordan Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 69.8 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Bailey has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Gaels are 9-0 when they score at least 66 points and 3-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 6-0 when converting on at least 73.3 percent of its free throws and 2-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 30 assists on 69 field goals (43.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Pacific has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

BREAKING EVEN: Each of these teams put up a grand total of 170 points against one another in two matchups last year.

