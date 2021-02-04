Oakland looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (12-5, 12-2) vs. Oakland (8-13, 8-6) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland…

Cleveland State (12-5, 12-2) vs. Oakland (8-13, 8-6)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cleveland State. In its last five wins against the Vikings, Oakland has won by an average of 13 points. Cleveland State’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2018, a 44-43 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oakland’s Jalen Moore has averaged 18.9 points, eight assists and two steals while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Vikings, Torrey Patton has averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge has put up 11 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has accounted for 61 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. Moore has 33 field goals and 50 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-10 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Vikings are 5-5 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is rated second in the Horizon with an average of 72.2 possessions per game.

