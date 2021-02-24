CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » No. 5 Illinois looks…

No. 5 Illinois looks for home win vs Nebraska

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nebraska (5-16, 1-13) vs. No. 5 Illinois (16-6, 12-4)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Nebraska at State Farm Center. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Illinois was a 78-67 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

LEADING THE WAY: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kofi Cockburn has put up 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Teddy Allen has averaged 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dalano Banton has put up 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-11 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 17th nationally. The Nebraska defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up