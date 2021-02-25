CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » No. 3 Michigan looks…

No. 3 Michigan looks to extend streak vs Indiana

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) vs. Indiana (12-11, 7-9)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. Michigan has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Hoosiers. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2016, an 80-67 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DICKINSON: In 17 appearances this season, Michigan’s Dickinson has shot 63.9 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Hoosiers are 5-11 when opponents score more than 65 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 13 for 27 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

IG: Pentagon disregarded auditors, overpaid contractors by as much as $97M

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up