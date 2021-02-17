No. 25 San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

No. 25 San Diego State (15-4, 9-3) vs. Fresno State (9-7, 7-7) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

No. 25 San Diego State (15-4, 9-3) vs. Fresno State (9-7, 7-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 San Diego State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Fresno State. San Diego State’s last MWC loss came against the Utah State Aggies 64-59 on Jan. 16. Fresno State is coming off a 67-64 road win against Air Force on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson has averaged 14.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 11.9 points. For the Aztecs, Jordan Schakel has averaged 14.7 points while Matt Mitchell has put up 15 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Schakel has connected on 45 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 69: Fresno State is 0-7 when opposing teams score 69 or more points. San Diego State is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points and has averaged 87.6 points per game over its last five.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aztecs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has 24 assists on 64 field goals (37.5 percent) over its past three contests while San Diego State has assists on 53 of 89 field goals (59.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The Fresno State offense has produced just 67.6 points through 16 games (ranked 249th among Division I teams).

