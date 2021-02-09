No. 25 Rutgers looks to knock off No. 15 Iowa

No. 25 Rutgers (11-6, 7-6) vs. No. 15 Iowa (13-6, 7-5) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

No. 25 Rutgers (11-6, 7-6) vs. No. 15 Iowa (13-6, 7-5)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa looks to give No. 25 Rutgers its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Rutgers’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 91-88 on Dec. 20, 2020. Iowa lost 67-65 at Indiana on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RON: Ron Harper Jr. has connected on 35.1 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Iowa has 41 assists on 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Rutgers has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked third in Division I with an average of 87.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.