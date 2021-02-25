No. 16 Virginia Tech looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Virginia Tech looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. In its last five wins against the Demon Deacons, Virginia Tech has won by an average of 9 points. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, an 89-84 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma has averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Demon Deacons, Daivien Williamson has averaged 12.7 points while Isaiah Mucius has put up 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Aluma has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Virginia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Hokies are 1-5 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Wake Forest’s defense has forced 12.6 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 9.2 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.