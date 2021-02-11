NMSU looks to extend streak vs Seattle

New Mexico State (4-4, 1-3) vs. Seattle (8-7, 1-2) Redhawk Center, Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

New Mexico State (4-4, 1-3) vs. Seattle (8-7, 1-2)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Seattle. New Mexico State has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Redhawks. Seattle’s last win in the series came on Feb. 17, 2018, a 73-63 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Darrion Trammell has averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the way for the Redhawks. Emeka Udenyi is also a key contributor, accounting for 7.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Jabari Rice, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 81.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has accounted for 28 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Seattle is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Seattle is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Redhawks are 3-7 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WAC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 10.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.