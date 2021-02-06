NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky (10-8, 8-5) vs. Milwaukee (7-7, 6-6) Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks…

Northern Kentucky (10-8, 8-5) vs. Milwaukee (7-7, 6-6)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points in its last nine wins over the Panthers. Milwaukee’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 68-58 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lucas has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. Lucas has 30 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Northern Kentucky has won its last three road games, scoring 82.3 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. Milwaukee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 83.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Milwaukee has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent, ranking the Norse 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Milwaukee sits at just 22.6 percent (ranked 301st).

