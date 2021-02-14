Ndefo scores 20 to lift Saint Peter’s past Fairfield 66-49

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo scored a career-high 20 points as Saint Peter’s defeated Fairfield 66-49 on Sunday.

Daryl Banks III had 18 points for Saint Peter’s (10-7, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matthew Lee added 10 points. Hassan Drame had 11 rebounds.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for the Stags (5-14, 5-9). Jesus Cruz added 10 points.

Fairfield defeated St. Peter’s 55-50 on Saturday.

