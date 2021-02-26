CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » NC A&T looks for…

NC A&T looks for home win vs NC Central

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NC Central (4-6, 2-3) vs. NC A&T (10-10, 6-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its sixth straight win over NC Central at Corbett Sports Center. The last victory for the Eagles at NC A&T was a 58-44 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyler Maye and Kwe Parker have combined to account for 28 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 67.4 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 72.5 points scored and 82.5 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 66.

FLOOR SPACING: NC Central’s Deven Palmer has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 41.2 percent of them, and is 11 for 28 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Aggies have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 25.3 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

GSA kicks off two-year effort to innovate service contracting beyond OASIS

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up