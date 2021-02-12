MVSU seeks revenge on Alcorn State

Alcorn State (3-9, 3-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-16, 1-8) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State (3-9, 3-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-16, 1-8)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State seeks revenge on Alcorn State after dropping the first matchup in Lorman. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Braves outshot Mississippi Valley State from the field 49.1 percent to 37 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to a 71-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Troymain Crosby, Kurk Lee, Tyree Corbett and Justin Thomas have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Braves points over the team’s last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Braves have scored 67.3 points per game and allowed 65 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 61 points scored and 97.4 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Caleb Hunter has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Hunter has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Alcorn State is 0-9 when it allows at least 67 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Delta Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Mississippi Valley State has an assist on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Alcorn State has assists on 23 of 65 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.