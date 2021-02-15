CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Munoz scores 21 to carry Longwood past Hampton 83-73

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 9:39 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Juan Munoz had 21 points as Longwood beat Hampton 83-73 on Monday night.

Jesper Granlund had 12 points for Longwood (9-14, 8-9 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zac Watson had 11 points.

Davion Warren had 24 points for the Pirates (9-11, 8-7). Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 21 points. Russell Dean had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Shelton, whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Pirates, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

