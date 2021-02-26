CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mostafa scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 75-59

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:52 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Coastal Carolina beat Troy 75-59 on Friday night.

Mostafa made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added three blocks.

Deanthony Tipler had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (14-6, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 13 points. DeVante’ Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 14 points for the Trojans (10-15, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Desmond Williams added 12 points and six rebounds. Kam Woods had seven rebounds.

The Chanticleers remain undefeated in three games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 70-65 on Jan. 23.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

