Morgan leads Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois 91-57

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 3:51 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Noah Morgan had a season-high 22 points and Yeikson Montero added 20 as Eastern Michigan ended its seven-game losing streak, rolling past Northern Illinois 91-57 on Saturday.

Ty Groce had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (5-11, 2-10 Mid-American Conference). Bryce McBride added 14 points.

Tyler Cochran had 20 points for the Huskies (2-15, 1-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Trendon Hankerson added 18 points and Zool Kueth had 10.

