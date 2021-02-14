Missouri St. looks to extend streak vs Bradley

Bradley (11-12, 5-9) vs. Missouri State (13-5, 9-5) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Bradley (11-12, 5-9) vs. Missouri State (13-5, 9-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Bradley. Missouri State’s last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 70-50 on Feb. 1. Bradley came up short in an 80-58 game at Missouri State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Isiaih Mosley has put up 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bears. Gaige Prim is also a big contributor, putting up 15.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Braves are led by Ville Tahvanainen, who is averaging 8.8 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mosley has directly created 41 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Missouri State has an assist on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) over its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Bears have averaged 19.1 free throws per game this season.

