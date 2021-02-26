Miss. St. looks for home win vs No. 6 Bama

No. 6 Alabama (18-6, 13-2) vs. Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 6 Alabama (18-6, 13-2) vs. Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 6 Alabama at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Crimson Tide at Mississippi State was a 68-58 win on Jan. 3, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Crimson Tide have been led by Herbert Jones and Jaden Shackelford. Jones has averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while Shackelford has put up 14.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by juniors D.J. Stewart Jr. and Tolu Smith, who are scoring 16.6 and 12.6 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 52.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 18-1 when scoring at least 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Crimson Tide. Mississippi State has an assist on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Alabama has assists on 48 of 88 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama as a collective unit has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams. The Crimson Tide have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.