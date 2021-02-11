CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Minor leads Merrimack over Central Connecticut 62-46

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 10:41 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 15 points as Merrimack beat Central Connecticut 62-46 on Thursday night.

Devin Jensen had 14 points for Merrimack (7-4, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 11 points.

Greg Outlaw had 13 points for the Blue Devils (4-11, 4-8). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points. Jamir Reed had six rebounds.

Central Connecticut totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

