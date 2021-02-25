Miami seeks revenge on Kent State

Kent State (14-6, 11-5) vs. Miami (11-9, 8-7) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kent State (14-6, 11-5) vs. Miami (11-9, 8-7)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State goes for the season sweep over Miami after winning the previous matchup in Kent. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Golden Flashes shot 44.4 percent from the field while limiting Miami’s shooters to just 39.4 percent en route to the nine-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Dalonte Brown, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have collectively scored 38 percent of Miami’s points this season. For Kent State, Danny Pippen, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Golden Flashes points over their last five.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 30.5 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the RedHawks. Miami has an assist on 34 of 86 field goals (39.5 percent) over its past three contests while Kent State has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MAC teams. The RedHawks have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

