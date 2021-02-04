Miami (8-6, 5-4) vs. Buffalo (7-6, 5-4) Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks…

Miami (8-6, 5-4) vs. Buffalo (7-6, 5-4)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks revenge on Buffalo after dropping the first matchup in Oxford. The teams last met on Dec. 15, when the Bulls outshot Miami 50.8 percent to 33.8 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the 90-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Dalonte Brown, Dae Dae Grant, James Beck and Isaiah Coleman-Lands have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all RedHawks points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulls have given up just 73 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DALONTE: Brown has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulls are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 1-6 when opponents exceed 69 points. The RedHawks are 6-0 when converting on at least 76.2 percent of its free throws and 2-6 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the RedHawks. Buffalo has 54 assists on 86 field goals (62.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Miami has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the nation. The Buffalo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

