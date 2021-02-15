CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » MEN'S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 20-0 796 1
2. Baylor (4) 17-0 772 2
3. Michigan 14-1 734 3
4. Ohio State 17-4 680 5
5. Illinois 14-5 600 6
(tie)Houston 17-2 600 7
7. Villanova 13-3 573 4
8. Virginia 15-3 559 9
9. Alabama 17-5 521 11
10. Oklahoma 13-5 493 12
11. Texas Tech 14-6 412 8
12. Creighton 16-5 407 17
13. Texas 13-5 400 13
14. Iowa 15-6 388 16
15. West Virginia 14-6 360 14
16. Florida State 11-3 342 19
17. Virginia Tech 14-4 316 17
18. Southern California 17-3 284 20
19. Missouri 13-5 246 10
20. Tennessee 14-5 191 15
21. Wisconsin 15-7 123 21
22. Oklahoma St. 13-6 109 22
23. Loyola-Chicago 18-4 77 23
24. Kansas 15-7 54 28
25. Oregon 12-4 52 33

Dropped out: No. 24 UCLA (14-5); No. 25 Purdue (13-8).

Others receiving votes: San Diego State (15-4) 45; Louisville (11-4) 41; Arkansas (16-5) 32; Rutgers (12-7) 28; Belmont (22-1) 28; Purdue (13-8) 23; Drake (20-2) 19; Clemson (13-5) 16; Florida (10-5) 15; UCLA (14-5) 13; Colorado (16-6) 13; LSU (13-6) 12; Utah State. (14-5) 7; Seton Hall (12-8) 5; Winthrop (18-1) 4; Colorado State (14-4) 3; St. John’s (13-8) 2; Saint Louis (10-3) 2; Boise State (16-4) 2; Xavier (11-3) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

COVID-19 pandemic ‘knocked down’ stigma of telework, but will it last?

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up