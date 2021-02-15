FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 20-0 796 1 2. Baylor (4) 17-0 772 2 3. Michigan 14-1 734 3 4. Ohio State 17-4 680 5 5. Illinois 14-5 600 6 (tie)Houston 17-2 600 7 7. Villanova 13-3 573 4 8. Virginia 15-3 559 9 9. Alabama 17-5 521 11 10. Oklahoma 13-5 493 12 11. Texas Tech 14-6 412 8 12. Creighton 16-5 407 17 13. Texas 13-5 400 13 14. Iowa 15-6 388 16 15. West Virginia 14-6 360 14 16. Florida State 11-3 342 19 17. Virginia Tech 14-4 316 17 18. Southern California 17-3 284 20 19. Missouri 13-5 246 10 20. Tennessee 14-5 191 15 21. Wisconsin 15-7 123 21 22. Oklahoma St. 13-6 109 22 23. Loyola-Chicago 18-4 77 23 24. Kansas 15-7 54 28 25. Oregon 12-4 52 33

Dropped out: No. 24 UCLA (14-5); No. 25 Purdue (13-8).

Others receiving votes: San Diego State (15-4) 45; Louisville (11-4) 41; Arkansas (16-5) 32; Rutgers (12-7) 28; Belmont (22-1) 28; Purdue (13-8) 23; Drake (20-2) 19; Clemson (13-5) 16; Florida (10-5) 15; UCLA (14-5) 13; Colorado (16-6) 13; LSU (13-6) 12; Utah State. (14-5) 7; Seton Hall (12-8) 5; Winthrop (18-1) 4; Colorado State (14-4) 3; St. John’s (13-8) 2; Saint Louis (10-3) 2; Boise State (16-4) 2; Xavier (11-3) 1.

