FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (28)
|20-0
|796
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|17-0
|772
|2
|3. Michigan
|14-1
|734
|3
|4. Ohio State
|17-4
|680
|5
|5. Illinois
|14-5
|600
|6
|(tie)Houston
|17-2
|600
|7
|7. Villanova
|13-3
|573
|4
|8. Virginia
|15-3
|559
|9
|9. Alabama
|17-5
|521
|11
|10. Oklahoma
|13-5
|493
|12
|11. Texas Tech
|14-6
|412
|8
|12. Creighton
|16-5
|407
|17
|13. Texas
|13-5
|400
|13
|14. Iowa
|15-6
|388
|16
|15. West Virginia
|14-6
|360
|14
|16. Florida State
|11-3
|342
|19
|17. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|316
|17
|18. Southern California
|17-3
|284
|20
|19. Missouri
|13-5
|246
|10
|20. Tennessee
|14-5
|191
|15
|21. Wisconsin
|15-7
|123
|21
|22. Oklahoma St.
|13-6
|109
|22
|23. Loyola-Chicago
|18-4
|77
|23
|24. Kansas
|15-7
|54
|28
|25. Oregon
|12-4
|52
|33
Dropped out: No. 24 UCLA (14-5); No. 25 Purdue (13-8).
Others receiving votes: San Diego State (15-4) 45; Louisville (11-4) 41; Arkansas (16-5) 32; Rutgers (12-7) 28; Belmont (22-1) 28; Purdue (13-8) 23; Drake (20-2) 19; Clemson (13-5) 16; Florida (10-5) 15; UCLA (14-5) 13; Colorado (16-6) 13; LSU (13-6) 12; Utah State. (14-5) 7; Seton Hall (12-8) 5; Winthrop (18-1) 4; Colorado State (14-4) 3; St. John’s (13-8) 2; Saint Louis (10-3) 2; Boise State (16-4) 2; Xavier (11-3) 1.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.