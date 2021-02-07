CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Martin leads Monmouth over Manhattan 71-69 in OT

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 12:27 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Melik Martin tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Monmouth to a 71-69 overtime win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Deion Hammond had 15 points for Monmouth (10-5, 10-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 12 points and six rebounds. Marcus McClary had 11 points and six rebounds.

Warren Williams scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Jaspers (5-8, 4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Elijah Buchanan added 16 points and nine rebounds. Ant Nelson had 11 points and six assists.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 70-65 on Friday.

Manhattan’s Samba Diallo converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left that made it 62-all and forced overtime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

