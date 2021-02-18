CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Markusson leads Loyola Marymount past San Francisco 68-63

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:48 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mattias Markusson recorded 11 points and 15 rebounds and Loyola Marymount scored the last seven points, all from the foul line in the last 66 seconds to beat San Francisco 68-63 on Thursday night.

Eli Scott had 18 points and seven assists for Loyola Marymount (11-6, 6-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Keli Leaupepe added 14 points. Ivan Alipiev had 12 points.

Khalil Shabazz made a layup with 1:18 to play to give the Dons a 63-61 lead. With 1:06 to go Scott was fouled. He made the first and missed the second but rushed in to grab the offensive board and was fouled, making two free throws. After a USF miss, Alipiev made two free throws and Leaupepe wrapped it off with two free throws after an offensive foul turnover on the Dons.

The Lions only played six players.

Bouyea scored a career-high 33 points for the Dons (10-11, 4-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Khalil Shabazz added 10 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Dons for the season. Loyola Marymount defeated San Francisco 68-60 on Jan. 10.

