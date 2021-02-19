CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Maldonado lifts Wyoming over New Mexico 79-67

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Wyoming to a 79-67 win over New Mexico on Friday night.

Marcus Williams had 15 points for Wyoming (12-9, 6-8 Mountain West Conference). Kwane Marble II added 15 points. Graham Ike had 10 points.

Makuach Maluach scored a career-high 30 points for the Lobos (5-13, 1-13), who have now lost five consecutive games. Valdir Manuel added three blocks. Emmanuel Kuac had seven rebounds.

Saquan Singleton, the Lobos’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at nine points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Lobos for the season. Wyoming defeated New Mexico 83-74 last Wednesday.

