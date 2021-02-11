Mahan, UCF host Tulane

Tulane (8-7, 3-7) vs. Central Florida (5-10, 3-9) Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Tulane (8-7, 3-7) vs. Central Florida (5-10, 3-9)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaylen Forbes and Tulane will face Brandon Mahan and Central Florida. The sophomore Forbes has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Mahan, a senior, is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida’s Mahan, Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Walker has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Green Wave are 0-5 when they allow at least 68 points and 8-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Knights are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Green Wave have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Knights. Central Florida has 32 assists on 68 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three games while Tulane has assists on 35 of 58 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

