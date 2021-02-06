CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Love, Basile lift Wright St. over UIC 77-57

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:44 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Loudon Love had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Wright St. won its seventh consecutive game, rolling past Illinois-Chicago 77-57 on Saturday night.

Grant Basile added 17 points for the Raiders, while Tanner Holden chipped in 16 with eight rebounds. Tim Finke grabbed 10 rebounds for Wright St. (15-4, 13-3 Horizon League).

Michael Diggins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Flames (8-9, 5-7), who now have now lost five straight. Maurice Commander added 14 points and Teyvion Kirk scored 13 points with 10 rebounds.

The Raiders also beat Illinois-Chicago 72-47 on Friday.

