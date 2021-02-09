CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lewis scores 22 to carry James Madison over Elon 70-61

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 9:00 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 22 points as James Madison got past Elon 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Vado Morse had 17 points and six rebounds for James Madison (11-5, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth straight game. Julien Wooden had nine rebounds and Justin Amadi added seven rebounds.

Simon Wright had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-7, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Hunter McIntosh added 13 points and Michael Graham had 9 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. James Madison defeated Elon 78-57 last Wednesday.

