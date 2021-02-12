Lamar looks to extend streak vs HBU

Lamar (4-14, 3-7) vs. Houston Baptist (3-13, 2-6) Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for…

Lamar (4-14, 3-7) vs. Houston Baptist (3-13, 2-6)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Houston Baptist. Lamar has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Huskies. Houston Baptist’s last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2019, an 88-82 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pedro Castro has averaged 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Darius Lee is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 9.1 points per game. The Cardinals are led by Avery Sullivan, who is averaging 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 74.1 points per game and allowed 78.5 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 58.5 points scored and 88 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kasen Harrison has had his hand in 40 percent of all Lamar field goals over the last three games. Harrison has 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-13 when it allows at least 66 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lamar’s Harrison has attempted 13 3-pointers and connected on 61.5 percent of them, and is 4 for 7 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked second in the Southland with an average of 74.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.