La Salle looks to extend streak vs Fordham

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 3:30 PM

La Salle (8-10, 5-6) vs. Fordham (1-9, 1-9)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. La Salle has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Rams. Fordham’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2016, a 56-53 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joel Soriano has averaged 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Rams. Chris Austin has complemented Soriano and is maintaining an average of 11.3 points per game. The Explorers have been led by Jack Clark, who is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Rams have scored 51.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JACK: Clark has connected on 30.8 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: La Salle’s Sherif Kenney has attempted 69 3-pointers and connected on 36.2 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Fordham has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 54 points while giving up 73.

RECENT GAMES: Fordham has averaged only 52.4 points per game over its last five games. The Rams are giving up 67.2 points per game over that stretch.

