King scores 16 to lead Siena past Manhattan 74-69

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 7:43 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan King posted 16 points as Siena edged past Manhattan 74-69 on Friday.

Manny Camper had 14 points for Siena (10-3, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 13 points and Jalen Pickett had 12.

Ant Nelson tied a career high with 27 points for the Jaspers (6-10, 5-10). Warren Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

Elijah Buchanan, the Jaspers’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

