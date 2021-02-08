CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Johnson leads Alabama A&M past Ark.-Pine Bluff 56-55

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 11:50 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 22 points, including the game-winning basket on a steal with 22.3 seconds left and Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56-55 on Monday night.

Johnson missed a shot in the lane and the Golden Lions grabbed the rebound but Jalen Johnson ripped it out of his hands and laid it in.

After a Pine Bluff miss, Brandon Powell was fouled with five seconds left. He missed both shots but the Golden Lions couldn’t get up a final shot.

Jevon Tatum had 10 points and eight rebounds for Alabama A&M (6-2, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dequan Morris had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-16, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 11 points. Terrance Banyard had 10 points.

