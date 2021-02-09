CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Variant in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Jenkins Jr. scores 26…

Jenkins Jr. scores 26 to lift UNLV over Air Force 69-64

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. had 26 points as UNLV edged past Air Force 69-64 on Monday night.

Jenkins Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Bryce Hamilton had 14 points for UNLV (8-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added nine rebounds and four blocks.

A.J. Walker had 20 points for the Falcons (4-14, 2-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Nikc Jackson added 18 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. UNLV defeated Air Force 68-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

New VA secretary 'digging in' on agency's collective bargaining challenges

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up