Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 32 to…

Jackson scores 32 to lead UTSA over UAB 96-79

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 6:52 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson tied his season high with 32 points as UTSA beat UAB 96-79 on Saturday.

Keaton Wallace had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UTSA (13-10, 9-7 Conference USA). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 13 points. Eric Parrish had 10 points.

Jalen Benjamin tied a season high with 21 points for the Blazers (19-6, 11-5). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points. Trey Jemison had 11 points.

The Roadrunners leveled the season series against the Blazers. UAB defeated UTSA 64-57 on Friday.

