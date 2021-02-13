CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 20 to…

Jackson scores 20 to carry UTSA past FAU 86-75

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 20 points as UTSA got past Florida Atlantic 86-75 on Saturday.

Eric Parrish had 15 points for UTSA (12-9, 8-6 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Keaton Wallace added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had 11 points.

Kenan Blackshear had 15 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-5). Karlis Silins added 15 points and nine rebounds. Nicholas Boyd had 11 points.

The Roadrunners improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. UTSA defeated Florida Atlantic 84-80 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up