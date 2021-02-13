CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Idaho State goes up…

Idaho State goes up against George Fox

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Fox vs. Idaho State (11-7)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals will be taking on the Bruins of Division III George Fox. Idaho State is coming off a 64-58 overtime win over Idaho in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Robert Ford III has maintained a per-game average of 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bengals, while Tarik Cool has recorded 14.7 points per game.FEATHERY FORD III: Through 18 games, Idaho State’s Robert Ford III has connected on 32.9 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 76.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 1-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bengals put up 64.9 points per matchup in those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up