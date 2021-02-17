CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hyland scores 20 to carry VCU over Richmond 68-56

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 9:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had 20 points and 12 rebounds as VCU got past Richmond 68-56 on Wednesday night.

Hason Ward had 11 points for VCU (16-4, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jamir Watkins also had 10 points.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (11-5, 4-3). Blake Francis added 12 points.

