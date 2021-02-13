CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Hamlet lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 65-49

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Javion Hamlet posted 16 points as North Texas topped Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday night.

Zachary Simmons had seven rebounds for North Texas (11-6, 7-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane also had seven rebounds.

Justin Johnson and Tyler Stevenson had nine points apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 3-10), who have now lost seven games in a row.

